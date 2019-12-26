Water Main Break Causes Sinkhole To Form on Major Miami Roadway

Authorities are investigating a water main break that appears to have caused a large sinkhole to form near the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station.
The Miami-Dade Police Department is urging commuters to avoid the area of Southwest 27th Avenue between 27th Terrace near US1 as the investigation continues.
Chopper 6 footage shows water gushing inside the sinkhole as officials survey the area. No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.