Water Main Break Causes Sinkhole To Form on Major Miami Roadway

Authorities are investigating a water main break that appears to have caused a large sinkhole to form near the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station.

ADVISORY: Investigators are on scene in the area of 27th Avenue between 27 Terrace near US1 due to a water main break. Please avoid this area as proper authorities investigate. pic.twitter.com/6CAIUZ5lgc — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 26, 2019

The Miami-Dade Police Department is urging commuters to avoid the area of Southwest 27th Avenue between 27th Terrace near US1 as the investigation continues.

Chopper 6 footage shows water gushing inside the sinkhole as officials survey the area. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.