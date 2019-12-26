water main break

Water Main Break Causes Sinkhole To Form on Major Miami Roadway

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating a water main break that appears to have caused a large sinkhole to form near the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is urging commuters to avoid the area of Southwest 27th Avenue between 27th Terrace near US1 as the investigation continues.

Chopper 6 footage shows water gushing inside the sinkhole as officials survey the area. No further information was immediately available.

Local

Miami Beach 1 hour ago

Proposal Requires Mandatory Cop at Every South Beach Bar

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Sexual Assault on Teen Girl

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

water main breaksinkhole
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us