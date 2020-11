A broken 12-inch water main led to some serious flooding Wednesday in Allapattah.

Northwest 17th Avenue from Northwest 23rd to 26th streets have been shut down in both directions as crews worked to repair it, according to Miami police.

Fire officials say someone noticed some water bubbling in the ground, which caused the street to crack and buckle.

A building that houses a YMCA and a preschool were without water due to repairs.

