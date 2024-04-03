Water main break causes water to shoots out of the ground overnight in Wilton Manors

A water main break caused water to shoot out of the ground overnight in Wilton Manors.

The intersection of Oakland Park Blvd. and NW 9 Ave was experiencing a "water management issue," read a traffic alert shared by Wilton Manors Police Department.

Video showed water shooting out of the ground as cars passed by.

Video showed water shooting out of the ground overnight in Wilton Manors.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The incident remained active throughout the night causing traffic detours and lane closures.

Wednesday morning Wilton manors Police confirmed that crews had complete repairs and all lanes of travel were reopened.