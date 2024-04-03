Wilton Manors

Water main break causes water to shoots out of the ground overnight in Wilton Manors

Video showed water shooting out of the ground as cars passed by

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A water main break caused water to shoot out of the ground overnight in Wilton Manors.

The intersection of Oakland Park Blvd. and NW 9 Ave was experiencing a "water management issue," read a traffic alert shared by Wilton Manors Police Department.

The incident remained active throughout the night causing traffic detours and lane closures.

Wednesday morning Wilton manors Police confirmed that crews had complete repairs and all lanes of travel were reopened.

