Hollywood

Water main break prompts flooding in Hollywood

Floods caused a closure of N Ocean Drive from Sheridan Street to New Mexico Street Tuesday morning.

Crews in Hollywood responded to a water main break Tuesday morning.

Hollywood police say it happened near 6001 N Ocean Drive and that Public Works responded to assess the situation.

As of around 9 a.m., N Ocean Drive from Sheridan Street to New Mexico Street was shut down.

An alternate route can be Hollywood Boulevard to Federal Highway.

