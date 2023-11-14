Water main break prompts flooding in Hollywood

Crews in Hollywood responded to a water main break Tuesday morning.

Hollywood police say it happened near 6001 N Ocean Drive and that Public Works responded to assess the situation.

As of around 9 a.m., N Ocean Drive from Sheridan Street to New Mexico Street was shut down.

An alternate route can be Hollywood Boulevard to Federal Highway.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.