Water polo teammates, community honor Belen Jesuit Prep student who died

Dozens of people wore yellow shirts with Lucas Osuna's name on the back, a swimming cap and his number, 19.

By Niko Clemmons

A South Florida school is honoring one of its own, a 15-year-old student who died last month.

Lucas Osuna, a sophomore at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, was a member of the water polo team.

His coaches, teammates, the opposing school and community paused to remember his life before Belen Jesuit’s water polo match Tuesday.

Dozens of people wore yellow shirts with Osuna's name on the back, a swimming cap and his number, 19. Belen Jesuit won the game, scoring 19 points.

“It's in honor of Lucas and the Osuna family,” Belen Jesuit athletic director Laz Fernandez said. “Lucas was a special kid, and our community has just provided so much outpouring for him. Even our opponents' schools have just shown so much love and care.”

After the game, there was a special moment between the team and Osuna's family. They presented the family with a plaque, which included his home and away caps as a keepsake.

“His spirit will always live on in Belen Jesuit and Belen Jesuit water polo,” Fernandez said. 

The 15-year-old died on March 28. Miami's mayor, who is a close friend of the family, told NBC6 that Osuna may have had a heart defect, unknown to his parents.

His team is keeping his spirit alive in and out of the water.

“For our boys to take this time to come out and compete for Lucas' sake, it's really special,” Fernandez said.

The team plays in the district championship game Thursday.

