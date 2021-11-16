Watermain Break Causes Hole to Open in Pompano Beach Roadway

A watermain break caused a hole to open in a Pompano Beach roadway Tuesday morning.

Chopper footage showed the hole open near the 800 block of Andrews Avenue, with a red Nissan caught in the hole filled with water.

Crews shut off water service in the area and are fixing the break at this time.

Both directions of Andrews Avenue are closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.