Waterspout Briefly Spotted in Waters Off Coast of Sunny Isles Beach

A waterspout was seen Friday morning in the waters off the coast of Sunny Isles Beach.
While flying over for a different story, Chopper 6 caught video of the waterspout around 11 a.m. off the coast.
The spout lasted for several minutes and never moved closer to land.
It comes one week after a waterspout moved on shore at Hollywood Beach and quickly dissipated, National Weather Service officials said.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.