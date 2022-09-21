Wave Pushing Across Caribbean Being Watched for Possible Impact to Florida, Gulf

The tropics are quite active with three significant areas of concern.

Major Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm Wednesday before approaching Bermuda while Tropical Storm Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, so neither Fiona nor Gaston will have any implications for South Florida.

But Invest 98-L could be a problem over the next week.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It now has an 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression and will likely become Hermine. Models are very consistent over the next five days, taking this developing storm across the Caribbean toward the southwestern coast of Cuba. Models then show more strengthening as the storm enters the Gulf.

It is way too soon to know what this system wants to do, but all of South Florida will need to monitor it in the coming days.

At this point, Key West, the west coast of Florida and the entire Gulf Coast will need to keep close tabs on the future Hermine.