‘Way overdue': 2 water safety bills could help prevent Florida drowning deaths

A Florida state representative is proposing two statewide water safety bills in 2025 to try to save lives.

One of the measures, drafted by Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman (R-District 91), who lives in Boca Raton, is called the “Zero Drowning Bill.” It would require buoy life rings at public beach entrances that are linked to a 9-1-1 call center for instant help.

“One drowning death is too many and so I thought this is the time to really get this done,” Gossett-Seidman told NBC affiliate WPTV.

Wyatt Werneth, CEO and founder of Drown Zero International, invented a life ring that does just that.

“When that ring is lifted off and removed from that station it alerts 9-1-1, direct—it’s kind of the fire alarm,” he said to our affiliate. “This is something that I think is way overdue, very necessary, and hopefully we can expand on it.”

The second bill Gossett-Seidman is proposing is called “Save Our Swimmers.” It would require proof of swimming experience or floaties for children during water activities at public pools, lakes and swim facilities.

“We’re focusing on education and urgency at getting the autistic kids lessons as well as children,” Gossett-Seidman said. “When you get a crowded pool and you get a mixture of good swimmers and not-so-good swimmers, this is when accidents happen.”

In 2024, 101 children died from drowning in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families. In 2023, a total of 465 people died from unintentional drownings, according to the Florida Department of Health.

“We’ve had just an influx of people. Note everyone knows or understands the beach,” Gossett-Seidman said. “We need to help them to stay safe.”