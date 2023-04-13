‘Way Too Much Water': Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Extends Closure

Officials postponed reopening Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after severe storms brought historic flooding that grounded flights and stranded travelers.

The airport is now slated to remain closed until 9 a.m. Friday to accommodate final inspections to determine the safety of the airfields.

#Travel Alert ( Update No. 8): Please note that #FLL is now slated to remain closed until 9AM on Friday, April 14,2023. The delayed timeframe is to accommodate final daylight inspections to determine the airfields’ readiness to resume safe flight operations. #SafetyFirst — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 13, 2023

Officials had previously hoped to reopen by 5 a.m. but were skeptical because the north runway and taxiways were still submerged with floodwaters. Some of the water had receded, but more rain came Thursday afternoon.

Broward County Mayor Steve Fisher said reopening the airport is a process that can’t be rushed.

"We are not gonna open this airport until it’s completely safe for our visitors and our residents," he said.

The airport director said there was so much debris in the water, it was not safe to move the airplanes.

“There could be engine ingestion, debris that gets into the brakes, which are complex systems, yeah, could even puncture a tire, so we can’t allow taxiing aircraft through deep water like this," Michael Nonnemacher said.

"There’s way too much water to move and no place to put it," he added.

Officials said the runway on the south side was dry and in good condition, but taxiways were still blocked by water.

The entryways to the airport were so flooded that travelers were stranded Wednesday night — there was no way to safely leave or enter the airport.

Drivers were also stranded on nearby Perimeter Road. Mark Boersma came to rescue his stranded wife and kids.

"Then all of a sudden, within five minutes, it was a flash flood that came through," he said. "The water went up to the bottom of the windows, and then we had to get the kids out through the side windows to safety, and that was pretty much it.”

Steve Bioletti was stranded in Fort Lauderdale, trying to get back to New Jersey. He helped Boersma's kids escape.

"It was a group, a bunch of us, a bunch of guys — the water was like waist deep and we got the kids on our shoulders and walked ‘em out and then threw ‘em out and then threw ‘em in the back of the Nissan, put the heat on for ‘em, and they just kinda hung out," he said. "They were really good about it.”

Bioletti also shot some video and took pictures of the scene, pointing out how some drivers anchored their cars against the current.

"I’ve never seen anything like it, it was relentless, it was raining from like 2:30 to 11 nonstop," he said. "Like absolutely insane."

Preliminary figures from the National Weather Service in Miami showed 25.91 inches of rain fell at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, shattering the old record of 14.59 inches set in 1979.