Wayne Jones poised to be Miami Beach's first Black police chief

A new top cop is set to be selected in Miami Beach and it could be historic. The city manager has appointed Wayne Jones, who would be the city's first Black chief, but it’s not a done deal.

Jones is currently serving as the Deputy Chief. He has spent his entire 27-year career with the city of Miami Beach, making his way through the ranks.

After an extensive interview process, Jones was selected to be the next Chief of Police by Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak, who sent a letter announcing the appointment earlier this week. It will now be up to a vote by the commission, but the mayor and the police union are already in support.

“He’s a great guy,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “He has spent his entire adult life in almost every job you can have in our police department.”

The appointment comes at a time when police departments are being criticized for interactions with people of color.

“We have come a long way, so it’s a very historical moment for Miami Beach. The union is very supportive,” said union president Bobby Hernandez.

Many in Miami Beach feel Jones is the right man for the job.

“He has a great relationship with city hall, with the Black affairs committee, with the NAACP," Hernandez said. "Every organization that you can think of that for years was questioning police practices."

But supporters said his diversity is only an added bonus.

“More importantly, he has acquitted himself with great integrity and competence, which is what you look for in your chief," Gelber said.

At a time when Miami Beach is making national headlines for violence during spring break, the city manager, mayor and union feel Jones will bring back order.

“I think we are going to see a big difference next year for spring break,” Hernandez said. “The chief of police sets the tone in the organization. When you have a clear calm leader like Chief Jones, it’s a good thing in a scene that’s hot. Because when they are calm, everyone else is calm.”

Now it’s up to the city commission to make the final decision.

“I think it would be very hard to vote no on someone who has really acquitted himself so extraordinarily,” Gelber said.

The vote will take place next Wednesday. Jones must receive a majority of the votes in order to become chief. If that happens, Jones will officially become the chief on Sept. 1.