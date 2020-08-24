The following content is created in partnership with Goya Foods. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Miami’s editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Goya Foods.

The transition from summer to school isn’t always easy, but this year’s will be particularly challenging. Hopefully, these smart tips and delicious recipes can smooth the way for school kids and the parents who make their meals.

1. Tame morning chaos with a set routine

If starting the day feels like an impossible mission, create a routine for every family member to follow, every single day. First, write down the small tasks you must accomplish to meet your larger goal. Create a timeline for completing these tasks, and shift any chores you can to the night before—like making lunches and picking clothes. Mornings will be easier once this routine becomes a habit.

2. Fuel the day

Research has proven that kids who eat breakfast do better in school—whether they’re learning on-site or virtually. You can serve up an A-plus breakfast and save precious time, too, with make-ahead dishes like Overnight Oats with Coconut Milk and Chia Seeds. For an easy and delicious protein-packed breakfast alternative, prepare a big batch of Black Bean Breakfast Burritos. They can be stored in the freezer for up to three months and heated in the microwave.

3. Have a productive day

Have healthy snacks on hand to boost your energy and productivity. Goya’s Black Bean Dip can do the trick. Make it in advance and serve it with rice cakes, fresh veggies, or Goya Cassava Chips. And for when you need to whip up snacks in a pinch, keep some Goya frozen fruit on hand to make delicious fruit smoothies or refreshing Blackberry Ice Pops.

4. Encourage decision-making

Encourage kids to become a part of the decision-making process at home and show them how making healthy choices doesn’t have to be complicated. You can get together and offer them a choice of dinner options that keep things interesting and practical, like Lemon and Herb Chicken. Serve it with MyPlate certified Brown Rice and Vegetables on Monday, then turn it into an entirely new dish on Tuesday by mixing leftover chicken with Goya Low Sodium Yellow Rice.

5. Enforce bedtime

We get it, since school will be virtual, kids will be tempted to stay in bed longer. But even with no commute to school, it’s key for kids to still go to bed at a reasonable time. It’s no fun waking up when you haven’t gotten enough sleep. With adequate rest, kids are less likely to hit the snooze button and cause stressful delays—and even arguments—in the morning. They’ll also sleep better at night, be more focused throughout the day, and be ready to learn.

6. Build in time for fun

Consider creating a family calendar that maps out everyone’s schedules for the week. Make sure to include some time for play and family meals. Your kids will enjoy looking forward to favorite dishes like Grilled Chicken with Quick Cherry Tomato Sauce, Chipotle Pork Burritos, or Easy Arroz con Pollo.

