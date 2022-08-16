WB Lanes of MacArthur Causeway Remain Closed Due to Traffic Crash

Drivers looking to travel westbound off of Miami Beach on a main roadway will have to find a different way Tuesday morning.

All lanes of the MacArthur Causeway are closed due to a crash, Miami Beach Police said in a social media message.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, including the Venetian Causeway or the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

MBPD have not released details on the crash, which took place just before midnight near Fountain Street.

