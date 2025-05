A crash involving an electric scooter and a vehicle Wednesday morning caused closures on the westbound lanes of State Road 826 in Sunny Isles, police said.

According to Sunny Isles police, one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the roadways from A1A to the Intracoastal will be closed for an unspecified amount of time.

This is a developing story.