‘We all saw her body': Video shows woman getting CPR after crash involving Miami cop

One of the victims struck remains in critical condition in the hospital, while the other woman and the officer are in stable condition

By Kim Wynne

Cellphone video captured the moments after two women were struck following a crash involving a police officer in Flagami.

According to the Miami Police Department, the incident happened Saturday evening near Northwest Seventh Street and 47th Avenue after the officer's car crashed into another car and hit the two women who were on the sidewalk.

After the women were hit, the cellphone video showed officers giving CPR to someone who was lying on the ground.

Joshua Reyes who works at a grocery store across the street spoke with NBC6.

"We all saw her body. They were trying to resuscitate her," he said. "She was on the ground. The bus station was destroyed. Everyone was flocked around. Police cars were coming in as fast as they could. It was a nightmare."

The women were then rushed to the hospital.

"Fire rescue immediately responded on scene and were able to transport them," said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

NBC6 camera on Sunday night captured flowers that were left at the site where police gave first-aid to one of the victims.

A group of people who appeared to be family members were at the site but did not want to speak.

Police told NBC6 the officer involved was not heading to a call when the crash happened.

