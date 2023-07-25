‘We are here for you': A look inside Miami's 988 call center operations

The news of Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez is re-energizing the conversation about mental health.

988 — the number to dial for the suicide and crisis hotline — is a free mental health service you can call anytime.

NBC6 got a look inside the 988 center in Miami — it’s a small room in an office building that's making a big impact on people’s lives across South Florida every day.

The director of the 988 contact center said the center has prevented thousands of suicides.

“It’s about 500 calls a week, give or take,” said director Marcella Cruz.

Roughly 80 people are answering calls and chats for Miami-Dade and Monroe counties alone.

988 is a free, confidential support line for anyone in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts. Trained staff talk you through your situation and can connect you to community resources.

“It ranges from, 'I just want to talk' to 'I’m suicidal right now,'" Cruz said.

About a year ago, the support line was simplified to three digits and since then the calls have jumped.

Miami-Dade and Monroe County saw a nearly 30% increase in one year, receiving 11,000 calls this year. Texts jumped even higher to more than 26,0000, a more than 50% increase.

There are call centers like this throughout Florida and the country.

“We just want to let everyone know that we are here for you,” Cruz said.

Each call is confidential and answered in a matter of seconds to minutes.

“When we hang up that call we know that they are OK that they are going to be OK,” Cruz said.

If you are in crisis, you can call or text 988 from your phone any time of the day.