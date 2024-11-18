‘We are homeless': Son of couple hospitalized after Hialeah apartment fire speaks

The son of a couple hospitalized after a fire swept through their Hialeah apartment over the weekend is speaking out as his parents and pet dog continue their recovery.

The fire broke out Saturday at the building at 460 East 23rd Street.

Fire crews responded and were able to extinguish the fire and rescue four people and a dog.

Gustavo Azoy said his elderly parents, Silvia and Andres, were in the apartment and while his mom managed to get out, crews had to rescue his father and perform CPR on him.

"My mother is more stable, but my father is a little more delicate, because he is very old," Azoy told T51 in Spanish Monday. "My father has inhaled more smoke, and my mother is a little better…luckily I made it out alive."

Silvia and Andres were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, along with two other people who had to be hospitalized. The family's dog suffered smoke inhalation and was seen receiving oxygen.

"He inhaled a lot of smoke, he inhaled a lot," Azoy said.

Azoy said he believes the fire started from a portable air conditioner.

"There was a cut and that's where it started, that's where it started. The cable was on top of the range, it caught, it got hot, it caught, candlelight, it started at a range and there it was felt throughout the apartment," Azoy said. "The main air in the house is damaged, it must be damaged and must be changed as well."

He said their apartment was completely destroyed by the fire.

"In my house we have nothing, I don't know what we have, I don't know where my parents are going to go now, I have to talk to my mother to see what we are going to do about it, because I have no idea," he said. "We are homeless."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.