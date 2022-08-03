‘We Are Not Doing Fear': DeSantis Says He Won't Declare State of Emergency Over Monkeypox

As monkeypox cases rise in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he won't be declaring a state of emergency over the disease.

"Do not listen to their nonsense ... I'm so sick of politicians, and we saw this with COVID, trying to sew fear into the population," he said in a news conference near Orlando on Wednesday.

Currently, there are more than 500 cases in Florida, which is more than double from last week. South Florida has a bulk of new cases — 384 between Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

"We’re not going back to Fauci in the 80's when he was trying to tell families they were going to catch AIDs watching TV together, and so anything we deal with from a public health perspective ... we are not doing fear," DeSantis said.

DeSantis compared monkeypox public education campaigns to the likes of COVID.

"You see some of these states declaring states of emergency, they're gonna abuse those powers to restrict your freedom — I guarantee to you that’s what will happen," DeSantis said.

Right now, monkeypox is spreading fast among men who have sex with men. But there are concerns that as school is set to start, transmission could dramatically increase among other populations.

"Anyone is at risk. We’ve identified that from the beginning of this outbreak that men who have sex with men are the demographic where they saw the most cases, but we've also seen pediatric cases, in women, everyone can be — that's why it’s important to understand how this virus spreads," said Dr. Aldo Calvo of Broward Health.

While monkeypox is not deadly, it is spread to anyone through close, personal, and often skin-to-skin contact, including direct contact with rash, scabs, or bodily fluids.

There is a vaccine, but supply is short.

"We’re hopefully going to get more supply in the near future," Dr. Calvo said. "If the Department of Health and Human Services makes this a national emergency, we all will have more supply and better testing."