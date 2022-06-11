‘We Are One!': Parkland Hosts March For Our Lives Rally Against Gun Violence

Large crowds gathered at three different March For Our Lives rallies in South Florida on Saturday to call for new gun legislation in the wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The March For Our Lives group, organized by students after the Parkland school shooting, is holding rallies at Weston, Parkland and Coral Gables throughout the day on Saturday.

The main rally in South Florida took place in Parkland at Pines Trails Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendees heard from gun violence survivors, family members and activists, as well as congressional lawmakers, state lawmakers and school board members.

The event also featured touching musical performances by various artists.

"It is a human issue," said Debbi Hixon, whose husband Chris was killed in the Parkland shooting. "Too many people are dying from gun violence that can and should be prevented.

“Chris survived a war but did not survive a day at school.” @debbi_hixon today at the @MFOLParkland rally. Her husband was a Navy veteran and athletic director at MSD High School. Story later on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/YlrPlFT75b — Ari Odzer (@ariodzernbc6) June 11, 2022

The Circle of Brotherhood — an organization of primarily Black men dedicated to community service, crime prevention and youth mentorship among other things — was also in attendance.

Albert Campbell, an executive member of the Circle of Brotherhood, led the crowd in a chant shouting, “We are one!”

“We shared our differences growing up in different worlds and living different lives," said Campbell. "And yet, what brought us all together was gun violence."

Members of the crowd were also moved by words from a student who attended West Glades Middle School, next door to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at the time of the Parkland shooting.

She told the story of her experience on Feb. 14, 2018, and shared that she had developed post-traumatic stress disorder following the incident.

Following the rally in Parkland, there was also a short march through the park where activists called for action from lawmakers to curb gun violence.

In addition to the main event in Parkland, two additional March For Our Lives rallies took place on Saturday: one in the morning in Weston and one in the evening in Coral Gables.

NBC 6's Victor Jorges is live from Weston where one of South Florida's March For Our Lives events is taking place.