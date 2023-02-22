‘We Are Overjoyed': Boy Released From Hospital After Miramar Crash That Killed His Pregnant Mother

A 7-year-old boy is finally going home after he was critically injured in a Miramar crash that killed his pregnant mother just days before Christmas.

Jacob Estrada was released from Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital on Wednesday, where he was surrounded by love from family and hospital staff.

According to the hospital, Jacob suffered a brain injury, along with multiple injuries in his liver, heart and kidneys.

"We are overjoyed that Jacob is finally going home," said Miramar Police in a social media post. "Although his road to recovery has been long, we will continue to be here for Jacob and his family until the end. He will forever hold a special place in our hearts."

The teen accused in the Dec. 19 crash appeared in court Friday morning where he was confronted by the victims' family.

"Because of your actions, that little boy won’t ever see his mother again," said Jacob's father Anthony Estrada.

With clasped hands and wearing an orange jumpsuit, 17-year-old Cristhian Bravo Gonzalez faced a judge to be formally charged as an adult.

Gonzalez, who was 16 at the time, was driving more than 100 miles per hour while under the influence of marijuana when the crash happened, police said.

In the other car was pregnant mother Cristina Hernandez, 30, who had just picked Jacob up from school. They were near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Somerset Boulevard when she was rear-ended by Gonzalez, police said.

During Gonzalez's court appearance, family members became emotional while discussing the loss of Hernandez.

"Christina deserved to live," Hernandez's sister said. "You took away the chance for anyone to love that unborn baby."

The teen is being charged with vehicular homicide as well as DUI manslaughter and a long list of other charges.

His father, Jose Miguel Bravo De La Torre, was also charged in the crash for allowing his son to drive the car without a license, police said.