‘We are very lost': Family pleads for answers after 20-year-old shot and killed in Broward County

A South Florida family wants answers after a 20-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend.

Investigators say they found a car full of bullet holes and the victim later at the hospital. Now his family is making an emotional plea for justice.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Isaiah Gordon Jr., 20, was a son, cousin, uncle and the oldest of four. His family says he was an athlete, rapper and entrepreneur.

“His presence was always radiated with love and light,” Gordon’s aunt said. “His future was bright and it was cut short.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Detectives say they found a BMW that crashed into other cars on Southwest 41st street in Pembroke Park Saturday morning. The BMW was empty and someone shot it up. Police say they later learned someone dropped Gordon off at Memorial Pembroke 24/7 Care Center in Pembroke Pines because he was shot several times. Medics took him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he died.

“He never hesitated to let us know how he felt about us so this is really hard because he was such a loving kid,” Gordon’s aunt said. “We are used to burying our elders, not our children, so we are very lost.”

Detectives say Gordon was shot in West Park. His aunt says they don't know what happened.

“That's the worst part, and to know that he was scared and by himself, that's what's hurting us the deepest,” she said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that helps detectives arrest the person or people responsible. Gordon's aunt says that's all they want.

“Somebody has to pay for what has happened to him,” she said. “Right now we want justice and we want whoever did this to our loved on to pay.”

Anyone with information on this fatal incident is asked to contact BSO Homicide Det. Lacey Henry at 954-321-4328 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

If your tip leads to an arrest in this case, you are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.