“We Are Worried.” South Florida Jewish Community Holds Menorah Lighting Ceremony a Day After Major Stabbing

Dozens of members from Miami Beach's Jewish community are attending Sunday evening's Menorah lighting ceremony just one day after a major stabbing at a rabbi's home in New York.

Those in attendance said the attack worries them, but it will not prevent them from celebrating.

Five people were stabbed late Saturday night in Monsey, New York - it was the latest and most violent in a string of anti-Semitic attacks in the greater New York City area in the last few days.

In just the last week alone, at least 10 Jews have been injured in the spate of violence in New York City and surrounding towns.

"The Jewish community feels that we will stick together, we are unified and this will not stop us," Rabbi Zev Katz says. He is part of Chabad Jewish Synagogue in Miami Beach.

Katz says the attacks have people in the area on edge - many are worried about attending the synagogue.

"We are worried about it, but instead of saying we're going to go underground and hide, we do the opposite today. I sent the email: 'Don't hide. Come to the menorah lighting. Be a proud jew.' Because, that's what we have to do. These people are trying to stop us to be a proud Jew."