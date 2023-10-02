“We can compete for championships”: Erik Spoelstra on the start of the season for the Miami Heat

The offseason proved frustrating for Miami Heat fans as trade rumors dominated the headlines.

But, with a new season underway, the Eastern Conference Champions must move on, and Head Coach Erik Spoelstra believes the lack of movement could favor the chances of the team.

“Having a team that you know is going to be one of those teams competing for a title. And we have one of those teams right now,” Spoelstra said to a room full of journalists at the 2023 Miami Heat Media day.

The Heat have most of the players from last season returning and Spoelstra believes they all have grown together with “shared experiences” that have boosted their chances to compete for another title.

Spoelstra also chimed in on what he most likes about the current rosters of stars after Damian Lillard’s offseason saga concluded with the point guard moving to conference rivals Milwaukee Bucks.

“I understand the fan fandom and the buzz and everything. Everybody wants, you know, change after every single year. You don't know if those changes will lead to anything on those other teams,” Spoelstra said.

But despite the offseason focus on Lillard, the Heat were able to bring back cultured guard Josh Richardson to help the team in defense and become a “connector” for the team.

Richardson was drafted by the Heat in 2015 and formed a crucial element in the trade that brought Jimmy Butler to Miami.

The age of the squad has also been a topic of conversation, as many of the starting 5 are coming back this year.

“If you have multiple years of playoff experience, you go through the gauntlet of a seven-game series. That's very specific and relevant information that you're getting back. And that's why one of the reasons why I'm encouraged and excited about this group. We have some collective experiences together,” Spoelstra said.