‘We don't know where he is': Families still in limbo after dance party massacre in Israel

Nine days after the Hamas atrocities in Israel, the excruciating fallout continues to hit families, many of whom have South Florida ties.

“He went to a peaceful music festival to go and enjoy the Sukkot holiday and celebrate with his friends and never came back,” Uriel Bohbot said in an Instagram post, speaking about his brother, Elkhana Bohbot.

The Hamas terrorists turned the Supernova Music Festival into a slaughterhouse. They murdered 260 people in cold blood, most of them unarmed and defenseless. They also took 199 hostages back to Gaza, including Elkhana Bohbot.

“Here is a video of my brother chained down by the Hamas terrorists," Uriel says in the Instagram post. "I don’t know if he will live or die, my brother is 34 years old, he has a 3-year-old kid and a wife."

Ofek Yanin’s brother, Sivan Yenin, is missing, and the family has no idea if he’s dead or alive, a hostage or not. Sivan is a police officer. He was working an overtime detail, providing security at the dance festival.

“It’s very hard when you don’t know anything, this is, for us this is the hard part, because we don’t know where he is, we don’t know what’s happening to him, is he suffering, not suffering?” Ofek said.

Authorities found his car but no trace of Sivan. He has three kids, including a daughter who is about to give birth.

“They are devastated, we couldn’t talk to them because they are so crushed,” Ofek said. “From knowing my brother and all the policemen, they were trying to defend the civilians as much as they can but they have only their service gun, which is not much against, you know, against RPG and Kalashnikov long-distance rifles.”

Outgunned and outmanned by the surprise assault by hundreds of terrorists. Now social media is full of appeals from families in limbo.

“Please, join me and share this story to the world,” Uriel Bohbot says at the end of his video.

Ofek Yanin told his brother would want Israel to strike Hamas as hard as possible, regardless of his own fate. Now there are hundreds of families hoping the world puts pressure on Hamas to release the hostages safely from captivity.