‘We have a plane down': 911 calls reveal moments after North Perry Airport plane crash that killed 2

Pembroke Pines Police released a 911 call made in the moments after a small plane crashed at North Perry Airport, killing two.

Flight instructor and commercial pilot Felipe Becerra, 31, was flying the Cessna when it crashed during takeoff.

Three people, including Becerra, were aboard the discovery flight, which is an introductory flight for a person interested in taking flying lessons.

Becerra and another passenger, later identified as 23-year-old Shelby Thomas of Port Wentworth, Georgia, died.

In the first 911 call, a man explains that he did not see any passengers get out of the plane.

"We haven't seen anybody get out of the aircraft," he said. The plane had veered off the runway, he added.

The sole survivor, a 25-year-old man from Georgia, remains in critical condition at Miramar Regional Hospital. His identity has not been released because his family asks for privacy at this time.

"We have a plane down. Plane down," another caller said.