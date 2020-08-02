North Lauderdale

‘We Have Nowhere To Go': Family Left Homeless After Roof Collapses During Isaias

By Nathalia Ortiz and Selima Hussain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family in North Lauderdale is scrambling to find a new place to live after their roof collapsed during Tropical Storm Isaias Saturday.

“It was devastating,” said Arlene Desinor, a resident of the home. “My father and I were in the house when this happened. It ruined the furniture and flooded the living room.”

Cell phone footage showed water pouring through the ceiling of the home, completely saturating the floor. Desinor said despite the damage, the family isn’t getting many answers from the property management company.

Local

Miami Heat 5 hours ago

Butler Misses Heat Practice, Teammate Hints He's Isolating

Central Florida 6 hours ago

Sheriff: Burger King Worker Shot, Killed in Waiting Dispute

“Right now we have nowhere to go,” Desinor said. “We don’t have a home, and it’s unsafe to not have somewhere to go, especially there’s a pandemic going on.”

Desinor added that one family member has a serious health condition, making matters even more complicated.

“He has to be somewhere safe,” she said.

No one was hurt during the ceiling collapse, but the property has been deemed unsafe to enter.

This article tagged under:

North Lauderdaletropical storm isaiasisaiasroof collapse
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us