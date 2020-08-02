‘We Have Nowhere To Go': Family Left Homeless After Roof Collapses During Isaias

A family in North Lauderdale is scrambling to find a new place to live after their roof collapsed during Tropical Storm Isaias Saturday.

“It was devastating,” said Arlene Desinor, a resident of the home. “My father and I were in the house when this happened. It ruined the furniture and flooded the living room.”

Cell phone footage showed water pouring through the ceiling of the home, completely saturating the floor. Desinor said despite the damage, the family isn’t getting many answers from the property management company.

“Right now we have nowhere to go,” Desinor said. “We don’t have a home, and it’s unsafe to not have somewhere to go, especially there’s a pandemic going on.”

Desinor added that one family member has a serious health condition, making matters even more complicated.

“He has to be somewhere safe,” she said.

No one was hurt during the ceiling collapse, but the property has been deemed unsafe to enter.

