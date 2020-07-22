‘We Just Can't Be for Everyone': Miami Beach Mayor Proposes Rules to Revamp City's Entertainment District

Miami Beach's Mayor is proposing a series of new rules in order to transform the city's entertainment district into a cultural hub.

In a video, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber laid out a vision for a new Art Deco cultural district - one that can quell the area's "ruckus" party atmosphere, and incentivizes more museums and galleries to open up.

"Since it's clear we can't program our way out of this, and that we've been unable to enforce and arrest our way out, it's time to take a more drastic action that addresses the underlying issues," Gelber said.

Citing the costliness and inconsistency of policing the area, Gelber plans to get rid of the "entertainment district" brand altogether. Instead, he plans on marketing the area - which includes Collins Avenue, Washington Avenue and Ocean Drive - as an arts and cultural district.

Part of that plan includes new zoning rules that would stop establishments from serving alcohol past 12 a.m. Only certain places would be allowed to remain open past midnight if they qualify for a conditional use permit.

"Some [establishments] are stand alone bars, others are tethered to a hotel or restaurant," Gelber said. "Many are fine, but too many are not."

Gelber also proposed establishing a committee that oversees and regulates all liquor in businesses.

Another proposed rule would hold property owners responsible for the bars and clubs they allow to operate on their premises.

"There is not a question this will result in some businesses unable to operate at our city in the manner they have previously. But, I believe we're at the point where we have to accept we just can't be for everyone," Gelber said.

At the moment, Miami Beach's entertainment district has an 8 p.m. curfew in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The City also has a mandatory mask order which could cost some people $50 if they choose to not comply.

Despite so much emphasis being placed on the pandemic, Gelber said now is the right time to address the city's issues.

"We can no longer kick this can down the road," Gelber said.

The mayor will propose his new rules at next week's commission meeting.