‘We keep grieving': Family marks 5 years since FIU grad killed by stray bullet on I-95

Laying flowers, a poster and balloons, family and friends of Melissa Gonzalez gathered on Friday on the Miami-Dade roadway where she was killed by a stray bullet five years ago.

Back in January 2020, the Florida International University graduate was driving with her boyfriend in her silver Chevy sedan going southbound on Interstate 95 near the Northwest 79th Street exit when a bullet pierced through her window.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Investigators still don’t know who shot the 22-year-old who had a bright future, with plans to become a lawyer.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I can't believe it's been five years," Melanie Machado, the victim's sister, said Friday. "When this happened I was 9. I thought they would find who did it quickly, and it would all be over. But it's been five years. Nothing's happened. We keep grieving. It's painful."

Police do not believe that Gonzalez was the intended target. Investigators previously released surveillance video of someone getting into a dark-colored four-door car and speeding off west towards 7th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police release surveillance footage related to the Melissa Gonzalez shooting case.

Last year, her mother Sheila Nuñez told NBC6: "It has been hell from day one. When they gave me the news that my daughter has passed away from a bullet, I had no idea what was going on."

Nuñez said she had also been pushing for cameras along that stretch of the interstate where her daughter lost her life. There are cameras in some areas of I-95, but they only show the highway live and don’t record.

“We need every single effort from the police, from politicians, from Congress members," Nuñez said. "We need to know what’s going on because it is not fair that after such a long time, no one has done anything. My daughter is in heaven and she’s waiting for me to make justice and justice for her."

If you have information about this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.