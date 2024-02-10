‘We know our father died a hero'; Family remembers of co-pilot of jet that crashed on I-75 near Naples

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has identified the five people who were onboard the jet that crashed on I-75 near Naples Friday.

Pilot Edward Daniel Murphy and second in command Ian Frederick Hofmann died in the wreck. Crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans and passengers Aaron Baker and Audra Green survived.

Cell phone video provided by Kyle Cavaliere shows the crew member and passengers running away from the jet.

Hofmann’s son Christopher sent NBC6 a statement on his father's passing.

“The family is in shock and devastated but want to express our thanks for the heartfelt support we have received," he stated. "We know our father died a hero doing his best to save everyone he could on the plane. We ask for prayers during this difficult time.”

Hofmann had over 40 years and 25,000 hours of experience at Piedmont, USAirways, Virgin America and Hop-A-Jet. His son describes him as a loving father and family man who was charismatic and beloved.

The NTSB says the pilot called air traffic control moments before crashing to report that the jet had a dual engine failure.

The jet, a Bombardier Challenger 604 took off from Ohio Friday and was scheduled to land in Naples.

NBC6 spoke with Robert Clifford, an aviation attorney who handled the case of the last time a Bombardier Challenger jet crashed in Colorado in 2004. He says right now, it's too early to speculate what happened.

"Could it be a fuel problem, contaminated fuel, could there be switches that turned something off that were defective, could there be maintenance issues,” Clifford said. “It is a very sad thing for everyone involved.”

A NTSB investigator is at the crash site and more will show up Sunday. They will look at everything from flight track data, maintenance records and the pilot's flight experience.

Hofmann’s family created a GoFundMe page.