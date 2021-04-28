‘We Love You, Elijah': Family Holds Balloon Release for Toddler on His 4th Birthday

Family members and the community released balloons and messages of love for Elijah LaFrance on what would have been his 4th birthday on Wednesday.

"He loved his family. He was a sweet little boy, always smiling," said Arine Cherizier, the toddler's aunt.

The family created a memorial with the child’s favorite book and decorated the gate with his favorite cartoon outside the Miami-Dade home where he was killed.

“We hurting deeply, deeply," Cherizier said.

Police are still looking for the person or people responsible for Elijah's murder on Saturday night. Family members say they have more questions than answers about the barrage of gunfire outside the boy’s birthday party.

"We need to know why. A little kid. He don't deserve it. He never did nothing to people. He didn't hurt anybody. We need justice," Cherizier said.

Earlier Wednesday in Miami Gardens, the Miami-Dade community relations board met with the Miami-Dade Police Department to discuss several topics, including increased gun violence.

"What we’ve seen from the past year, a lot of issues has to do with young people and gangs," said Miami-Dade Police Major Sean Brown.

At this time, police have not said the toddler's death was gang-related and the motive of the shooting was unknown. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. There is a combined $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The reward to find the shooter who killed Elijah LaFrance has again increased, this time to $25,000. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports