‘We Need Help': Family Begs for Answers Weeks After Hospital Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run

Still hurting and heartbroken, the family of a healthcare worker and TikTok star who was killed in a hit-and-run joined police Thursday night to ask for the community’s help in solving his case.

It’s been about three weeks since Leonardo Gil, a Hialeah Hospital worker who had more than 90,000 followers on TikTok, was fatally struck by a driver.

“Please, we need help,” said Katiuska Fraga, Gil’s aunt. “We need to know the driver that night … and left Leo on the floor and run, please, we need any detail.”

An investigation is underway after a Hialeah Hospital worker who became a TikTok star was killed in a hit-and-run. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports

Surveillance videos near the intersection of East 8th Avenue and East 21st Street show a dark-colored SUV/van pull out in front of Gil, who was on his motorcycle.

The van stopped momentarily after the crash, but then drove off.

Police say Gil had the right of way.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“We've been investigating. Following leads. Checking cameras. Talking to neighbors. We've been knocking on doors and looking under rocks, but now we need the help of the community,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eduardo Rodriguez.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, last year more than 80% of the deadly hit-and-run crashes in Florida happened during dawn, dusk or nighttime conditions. The crash that killed Gil happened around 930 p.m.

Police say the car should have right-side damage. Police are also asking for help from the body shops and mechanics who might have seen that type of damage in the last three weeks.