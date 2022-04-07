‘We Stand Together' 5K Raises Funds, Awareness for Colorectal Cancer Screenings

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society,. It’s also on the rise among young adults.

That statistic is unfortunately the story of one local woman who, despite her diagnosis, was determined to live her life to the fullest.

On March 11, 2015 at the age of 37, Natalie Mar Supris was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer. Her twin sister, Natasha Mathias, was ripped to pieces when she learned the news.

"When my sister become diagnosed with that, it was very shocking to us," she said. "We knew this as an old person disease.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The twins grew up very close.

“My sister and I did everything together," Mathias added. "Not all twins get along, but we were the best of friends.”

So when it came to battling the disease, they decided to fight together. The twins started a nonprofit called We Stand Together, Inc. The mission is to inspire hope, strength, and provide support to those impacted by cancer.

The group also focused on spreading awareness. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer rates among Black Americans are 20 percent higher compared to other groups.

Natalie lost her battle on February 12, 2019. Her legacy continues through the non-profit. The group raise scholarship funds, which is awarded to students who have a parent battling cancer or have passed away due to cancer.

There is also a financial assistance program, providing funds to cancer patients in active treatment. On Saturday, April 9, the organization will host their annual Blue Hope Colon Cancer Awareness 5K at the Miramar Regional Park starting at 7:30 a.m.

To sign up, click on this link.