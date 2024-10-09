‘We tried to rebuild': Still recovering from Ian, Fort Myers prepares for Milton

It’s been two years since Hurricane Ian plowed through Fort Myers, washed away homes, and ripped piers apart. Now, as Hurricane Milton approaches, locals fear history could repeat itself.

"We tried to rebuild everything and clean everything up," said Katalina May, a Fort Myers resident. "Just for another storm to come back within two years. It's very sad, very worried, very concerned."

Lee County along with surrounding counties have issued mandatory evacuation orders for multiple zones. As of Tuesday, the county opened 13 emergency shelters at local schools. Residents were encouraged to be in a safe location by Tuesday night.

Thousands chose to drive away from the area and head North or East. Video captured by NBC6 showed bumper-to-bumper traffic throughout the day on Alligator Alley.

“Very eerie. Very quiet. Calm. Isolated,” said Kristen Heltzeo, a visitor from the Midwest who was hoping to fly out Tuesday, while describing Fort Myers during what was supposed to be a vacation.

Local officials spent the day trying to clean up debris piles that line up several roads across Lee county. If let alone, the kitchen appliances, wood pieces and bedroom furniture damaged by previous storms could become projectiles during the incoming storm.