‘We Urgently Need Help': Doral Nonprofit Distributes Millions in Aid for Earthquake-Stricken Turkey

It's been one week since a powerful earthquake shook the Middle East.

“It’s been days without food and days in the cold. We are freezing," said a Turkish man.

The earthquake has left devastation and destruction throughout, but search and rescue teams continue to search for survivors through the rubble.

"We need help. We urgently need help. I hope the world... I hope they hear our voices," said Ahmed, who is in Turkey.

Ahmed survived the earthquake. He is one of the many desperately searching and is in hopes his mother is OK.

"Many people are without shelter and food. The death toll is extremely higher than what you see," he said.

According to Turkish agencies, more than 36,000 are dead and thousands are injured.

A local nonprofit organization from Doral says there is still hope.

“You can hear people under the rubble. That is why everyone here is so desperate," said a volunteer with the Global Empowerment Mission.

Michael Capponi, the owner of GEM, and volunteers have been in ground zero for days. They have since distributed $3 million worth of aid.

A woman in Turkey was in tears when she received food from GEM.

"Thank you," she said. "I lost all my family! I have lost everything."

Meanwhile on Monday in Doral, GEM continues to pack more boxes. In total, the nonprofit has committed to shipping $20 million worth of items.

"The number one thing we are working on is family necessity kits," said Patrick Lynch of GEM. "So these include blankets, toothbrushes, things to get folks through next couple of days. From there we will be helping with relocation efforts."

Click here for more information on GEM's website on how to help.