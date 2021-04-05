‘We Want Her Home': California Woman Disappears While Vacationing in Miami

A mother is desperate for answers after her daughter mysteriously vanished while vacationing in Miami.

The City of Miami Police Department issued a missing person notice for 23-year-old Angela Morrisey, who was last seen March 28 at the Bayside Market Place.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It’s just been too long and I’m just becoming more concerned with each day that passes," Morrisey's mother, Darnella Melancon, told NBC 6 on Monday.

A missing person report filed on March 29 shows Morrisey is from Sacramento, California. Her fiancé, 23-year-old Amir El-badry, stated he saw her around 8 p.m. the night before when she said she was going to the bathroom and never returned.

El-bardy took an Uber back to their Airbnb in Miami Beach hoping she had traveled there, but she was still not there and he notified police.

According to Melancon, her future son-in-law changed his story several times. El-badry finally told her he and Morrisey got into an argument, and he went on a boat tour from Bayside without her.

When he came back, he couldn’t find her but found her cell phone in a store.

"At this point, I just don’t have a full picture of what exactly really happened between them, how severe was this fight that you all went your separate ways in a strange town," Melancon said. "You knew she didn’t have a telephone with her and you decided to go on a boat ride without her when the whole vacation trip was for them two. He was supposedly supposed to be proposing to her the following day."

An alert was issued for 23-year-old Angela Morrisey, who has not been seen since March 28th.

NBC 6 reached out to El-badry, who did not respond.

The couple left their two children with Melancon, who says her daughter constantly checked on the kids while she was on this vacation.

“The regular was at least every day or every other day, she was texting and FaceTiming with the children, and if I was at work, she would still call someone else at the house to FaceTime with the children and she was telling me how much she missed them, so that also leads to an extra concern," Melancon said.

Morrisey is 5’5” tall and weighs 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white design on the front with black shorts and white sneaker shoes and has tattoos on her right arm.

“We dearly love her, we miss her and we just want her home, found, safe," Melancon said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.