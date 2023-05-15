‘We Were Panicking': Several Displaced After Fire Erupts at Apartment Complex in Pompano Beach

Several families have been displaced after a fire erupted at a Pompano Beach apartment complex early Monday morning.

The fire occurred at the Royal Atlantic Apartments at 110 NW 7th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Firefighters were working to put out the flames early Monday morning as residents stood outside waiting to be allowed back in to see what belongings could be salvaged.

One resident spoke to NBC6 and said that at about 3 a.m. she was woken up and as they were trying to evacuate the apartment with the six kids in their unit, all she could see was black smoke.

"[A neighbor] was yelling saying this is not a drill, because we usually do drills to make sure we're always on point," said one of the residents, Briana Rivera. "She was yelling this is not a drill, this is not a drill. She woke up all of us and we were panicking because by the time we were trying to get out the door, there was nothing but black smoke coming from it."

Several units from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office are on the scene investigating the fire.

At this time, there have been no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.