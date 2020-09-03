Florida

Weak Earthquake Occurs on Alabama-Florida Line; No Damage

83696386
Getty Images

No damage was reported after a weak earthquake occurred along the Alabama-Florida line Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 3.8 quake happened just after 10 a.m. north of Mount Carmel, Florida. The location is a mostly forested area southwest of Brewton, Alabama.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said it hadn’t gotten any calls about damage, but some area residents reported feeling it in response to a question posed by the area National Weather Service office on its Facebook page.

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

‘Loneliness Squad' Giving Seniors Companionship During COVID Pandemic

Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Spent $689K in Virus Relief Funds on Boat: Prosecutors

The quake occurred more than 6 miles beneath the surface, according to the Geological Survey.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaEscambia CountyMount Carmel
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us