Weak Earthquake Occurs on Alabama-Florida Line; No Damage

No damage was reported after a weak earthquake occurred along the Alabama-Florida line Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 3.8 quake happened just after 10 a.m. north of Mount Carmel, Florida. The location is a mostly forested area southwest of Brewton, Alabama.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said it hadn’t gotten any calls about damage, but some area residents reported feeling it in response to a question posed by the area National Weather Service office on its Facebook page.

The quake occurred more than 6 miles beneath the surface, according to the Geological Survey.