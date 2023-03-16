Weapons Recovered, Subjects Taken Into Custody Near Miami Northwestern Senior High

People were taken into custody and weapons were recovered Thursday after an incident that prompted a large police presence at Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials didn't specify what kind of incident but said it happened after dismissal near the school in northwest Miami-Dade.

"In the course of investigating this incident, weapons were recovered off-campus. The subjects were taken into custody," the district said in a statement.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.