Wednesday Marks Survey Deadline for Parents in Miami-Dade School Reopening Strategy

It's 'decision day' Wednesday for parents in Miami-Dade County to let their voices be heard when it comes to whether they want their children back in classrooms this upcoming year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The county is currently in the process of compiling responses to a survey in which parents are asked to choose which method of learning they prefer. Parents can take the survey on the district's website by the end of the day Wednesday with it being offered in English, Spanish and Creole.

Earlier this week, 140,000 had responded with a majority saying they want their kids to be physically in school if pandemic conditions permit it.

“Even though there’s this big push to return kids to school, and I get it, the physical presence of students in schools with caring teachers is the best way of teaching children, but we need to exercise flexibility considering local conditions and Miami-Dade today is still the center of the nation’s epicenter,” superintendent Alberto Carvalho said earlier this week.

Carvalho says the district is monitoring the county’s ICU capacity, overall hospitalization rate and the coronavirus testing positivity rate, which stood at just over 28% on Monday.

“Those metrics right now are not favorable for Miami-Dade,” Carvalho said. “The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases was at 6% exactly one month ago so where will it be six weeks from now is anybody’s guess, unless the community actually commits to restricting its behavior, to embracing social distance to wearing of masks,” Carvalho said.

The superintendent said the nation’s fourth largest school district will be guided by science, not politics. Miami-Dade’s PTA president says parents don’t know what to expect or what to do.

“They want to know what the options mean, what the online school environment is gonna look like,” said Sandra West.

Carvalho says remote learning will be improved this time around, with the possibility of teachers teaching from their classrooms instead of their living rooms.

“What we envision is going to be a continuous, remote teaching and learning opportunity for those parents who opt for that modality, with a new platform, new content, but the guarantee of continuous remote teaching on the part of teachers,” Carvalho said.