Weekend heat advisories across all of South Florida, officials urge residents to take precautions

Heat advisories are in place Saturday across all of South Florida and officials are urging residents to take precautions.

The advisories are in place until 8 p.m. Heat Index values peak at 106-110 degrees.

The heat and humidity will continue all weekend long. Saturday morning started in the low 80s with feels-like temperatures in the mid 90s even before 8 a.m.

The humid air will be super buoyant and with a front approaching a few strong storms could develop by Saturday afternoon – especially in Broward County where the storm prediction center as highlighted a level 1, marginal, risk for severe storms.

Friday marked South Florida's first official heat advisory of 2024.

One advisory was issued for Miami-Dade from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. Another was issued for Monroe County until 6 p.m. Friday.

The high temperatures continued into the weekend, with Miami-Dade again under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

In a news release on Saturday, Miami-Dade County urged residents to be careful during weekend plans due to the excessive heat.

“We want our residents and visitors to be aware of the potential risks of extreme heat so that we can all take the proper precautions to stay safe and healthy here in Miami-Dade County,” County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “I encourage all residents to do a Heat Check: drink water, rest, and find shade if you are working or playing outdoors this week."

Miami-Dade County also noted that employers with workers exposed to heat are encouraged to alter work schedules and locations, as well as provide shaded rest breaks with ample drinking water.

Tips for dealing with the heat

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.