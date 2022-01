With cold front #1 stalled just to our south, expect on-and-off showers this weekend along with a strong easterly wind.

Highs will top out in the lower 80s. There is a high risk for rip currents and a Small Craft Advisory for boaters.

Cold front #2 comes through Monday into Tuesday followed by cooler highs in the mid-70s and some chillier lows in the 50s by the end of the workweek.