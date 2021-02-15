Weekly Publix Covid Vaccine Appointments Quickly Book Up, More Coming Wednesday

There was another wave of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Publix pharmacies in Florida Monday that were quickly snatched up.

Publix opened their online appointments for the week ahead at 7 a.m. Monday and less than an hour later they were booked up at every county including Palm Beach and Monroe.

Eligible seniors 65 and older will be able to check back on Wednesday at 7 a.m. to book an appointment for the following week.

Publix pharmacies are now offering appointments three days a week in many locations around the state but the chain hasn't yet expanded vaccinations to Miami-Dade and Broward locations.

Officials with Publix said the state determines where they will administer the vaccine, and Gov. Ron DeSantis said Publix hasn't expanded to all South Florida counties in part because of large distribution sites at Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park.

For more information visit publix.com/covid-vaccine