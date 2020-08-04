Weeks After Transgender Woman Murdered, Broward Detectives Still Seeking Tips

The murder happened on July 3rd in Pompano Beach. Someone killed Bree Black on a street crowded with people.

“When we responded on the scene there was approximately hundreds of people out there and we believe that the area is very crowded, there’s always people outside," Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detective Louis Bonhomme said Tuesday.

Yet despite the possibility that dozens of people saw the crime occur, no one has come forward to help BSO find the killer.

“Weeks in on this investigation, we have not received any type of information from the community, no calls, no tips, no support in this particular investigation,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

This is not surprising to trans activists. Last year, 27 transgender people were murdered in the United States. So far this year, the count is up to 25.

"Bree Nuk Black was 27 years young, the average life expectancy for a black transwoman is 35 years of age,” said Nik Harris, of the Trans Inclusive Group. “What we find is that the violence that occurs against transgender and gender non-conforming people, most of these cases tend to either go unreported or no one is arrested and held responsible, we don’t know why people are not coming forward but they need to, Bree was loved by Bree’s family and in that community.”

Investigators said they not only have no suspects, they don’t even know the scenario of the crime, or whether it’s connected to the victim’s status as a transwoman.

“In the United States, the transgender community is targeted, discriminated against, and we would like come to a conclusion and understand whether or not this is a matter of a hate crime,” Tony said.

At least 22 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been killed in the United States so far this year. That puts 2020 on track to be the most deadly year for the trans community since the Human Rights Campaign began tracking violence against them.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this murder to call Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Information can be left anonymously and the reward is now set at $3,000.