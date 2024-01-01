Welcome 2024, good-bye free bus fares in Miami-Dade 

Miami-Dade County’s freeze on collecting bus fares and parking fees has ended after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) announced.

The county’s freeze was instituted on November 13, 2023 and was launched alongside the Better Bus Network to ease the transition to new routes for riders and operators in Miami-Dade that were impacted by the changes.

The DTPW said that all all transit fares, including Special Transportation Services, and parking fees will remain like they were prior to the freeze in November.

The MetroConnect service will remain free, the DTPW confirmed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

For specific information on fares, please visit the Department of Transportation and Public Works' website: Transit Fares and Parking Fees.