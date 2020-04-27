Only in Florida

Welcome Mat at Florida Home Seeks Warrant – and Deputies Did

After seeing the doormat, authorities say the Flagler County Sheriff's Office got the warrant

NBC News

A welcome mat at the front door of a Florida home read “come back with a warrant” — and that's just what deputies did before finding drugs and drug paraphernalia inside.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reportsthe home in Palm Coast was part of an investigation into illegal drugs. After seeing the doormat, authorities say the Flagler County Sheriff's Office got the warrant. Deputies found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside during a search late last week.

"This poison peddler had a doormat that said, ‘Come back with a warrant,’ so we did!” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our detectives did a great job in following up on tips received on this residence. We still have some follow-up work to do, but for now the deadly drugs and syringes seized are off the streets.”

Local

Apr 21

Thank You! Your ‘Messages of Gratitude’ for Frontline Heroes

Decision 2020 6 hours ago

Federal Trial Opens Over Florida’s Felon Voting Law

Investigators say there were four people inside but no arrests were made immediately. The Florida Department of Children and Families were contacted regarding a child at the home.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Only in FloridaPOLICEDaytona Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us