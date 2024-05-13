Well-known Cuban rapper arrested on kidnapping, sexual battery charges in Miami

A well-known Cuban rapper is facing serious charges in Miami after police said he allegedly kidnapped and sexually battered an ex-girlfriend.

Chocolate MC, whose real name is Yosvanis Sierra-Hernandez, was arrested Friday on sexual battery, armed kidnapping, battery and grand theft charges, records showed.

The 33-year-old rising rap star has a large social media following, with over 283,000 YouTube subscribers and over 188,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Miami-Dade Corrections Chocolate MC, whose real name is Yosvanis Sierra-Hernandez

According to an arrest warrant, the alleged incident happened back on March 31 and began in the 1700 block of Southwest 27th Avenue in Miami-Dade.

Two women, including Sierra-Hernandez's ex-girlfriend, said they had just arrived at the address when Sierra-Hernandez drove up and approcahed them with his hands in a satchel and made threats to kill them, the warrant said.

He allegedly told his ex to get into his vehicle but when the other woman tried to pull her away, he allegedly hit her in the back of her head, the warrant said.

The ex-girlfriend said she was in fear that Sierra-Hernandez was armed so she complied and got in the back of his vehicle as he drove off, the warrant said.

As they drove, Sierra-Hernandez took her phone and started livestreaming on Instagram Live to taunt her current boyfriend, the warrant said.

The woman said Sierra-Hernandez drove her to an unknown gas station where he bought two beers, then drove to his counsin's house to pick up marijuana, the warrant said.

After that he took her to an unknown location where he sexually battered her while she believed he was armed, the warrant said.

Sierra-Hernandez drove to West Palm Beach to pick up his current girlfriend, then drove to a motel in Lantana, the warrant said.

He told the ex-girlfriend to go to a police station and tell them she was "okay," but an officer drove by and she told the officer she'd been kidnapped, the warrant said.

The ex-girlfriend called Miami Police, saying she was in Lantana with Lantana Police and had been sexually abused by Hernandez, the warrant said.

Investigators found surveillance video that showed Sierra-Hernandez forcing the woman into his vehicle, and the warrant included screen grabs from the Instagram Live.

Sierra-Hernandez was being held without bond Monday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.