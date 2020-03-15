Well-Known South Florida Rabbi Tests Presumptive Positive for Coronavirus

A rabbi at one of South Florida's largest synagogues has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

Rabbi Sholom D. Lipskar, from the Shul of Bal Harbor in Surfside, tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, officials with the Village of Bal Harbor said in a statement Sunday.

Lipskar, who lives in Bal Harbor and is the police department's chaplain, was in self-quarantine at home with mild symptoms, officials said. The rabbi told the shul that doctors told him his symptoms are mild and he should make a full recovery.

Officials said residents may be contacted by the Florida Department of Health and CDC to direct those who may have been in close contact with Lipskar to seek medical attention and testing.

"If you have been in 'close contact' with Rabbi Lipskar in the past 14 days, please self-isolate in your homes with your nuclear family only, for a period of 14 days," the village's statement read.

The synagogue has been closed and the entire building will be disinfected Sunday night, the Miami Herald reported.

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman was also self-isolating for potential exposure to COVID-19 due to interaction with Rabbi Lipskar, officials said.