‘We're All Responsible': Community Stepping Up Fight Against Miami-Dade Gun Violence

Activists and community leaders are stepping up in the fight against the recent gun violence in Miami-Dade County.

“We are here today to discuss an issue that has become a major problem here in Miami-Dade County and that is with gun violence,” said Eric Stoller, Vice President of the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce, during a press conference Thursday.

The President and CEO of the chamber of commerce, Dr. Bernard WH Jennings, went down a list of recent gun violence cases in the county, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

“June 7th, an expressway shooting leaves one injured,” said Jennings. “June 7th, again a domestic shooting left three dead and three injured. June 9th, a driveby shooting claimed two lives. June 11th, left one women dead and a toddler injured."

The chamber of commerce is now campaigning and planning to place 5,000 "See Something, Say Something" signs in front of homes in high crime areas of the county.

“Parents, uncles, friends, family members, engage with the youth in the community,” said Jennings. “Ask your children questions. Don’t be scared to ask your 6-year-old child, ‘Do you have a gun?’ He might have found the gun at a playground today and thought it’s cool and hiding in his room not knowing what to do with it."

For the first time, the family of 23-year-old Jason Campbell, the son of former state senator Daphne Campbell, spoke out on camera. Jason was gunned down in his sleep while inside an apartment in the Golden Glades area of Miami-Dade nearly two weeks ago.

“I lost my son,” say Hubert Campbell, Jason’s father. “I lost a good son. I lost a good behaving son. Let me tell you, it is not going to go in vain. I can say this is not in our backyard anymore. This is inside the house."

Daphne Campbell was too emotional to speak at the press conference on gun violence, where several community leaders, law enforcement officers and activists where in attendance.

“We cannot keep losing our children one bullet at a time,” said Susan Kennedy, founder of Bullets 4 Life. “The caskets are getting smaller, the shooters are getting younger. That means we’re all responsible for our children dying."

Police are still looking for Jason’s killer. Anyone with a tip can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

“It is time for us to get out there and find these criminals,” said Hubert Campbell. “And I’m not afraid of my life anymore. I’m not afraid to lose my life anymore. So I will be on the street and asking questions. I’m going to be turning whatever information I get over to the police because we have to."