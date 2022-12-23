Broward

‘We're All They Have': Family Seeks Help for Couple After Davie Mobile Home Destroyed in Fire

Gabriela Pesantes said her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nachi and Raul, were sleeping in the home when the fire occurred December 12 at around 3 a.m. in the 8600 block of Southwest 18th Court

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a Davie couple who remains hospitalized after their mobile home was destroyed in a fire earlier in December is asking for help.

Gabriela Pesantes said her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nachi and Raul, were sleeping in the home when the fire occurred December 12 at around 3 a.m. in the 8600 block of Southwest 18th Court. Davie Fire Rescue was working on the scene until around 5 a.m. to extinguish the flames and put out hotspots, officials said.

Both victims were taken out of the home and rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where they remain in critical condition according to Pesantes.

“We were planning on coming over, and we always celebrate Christmas with them. Because we’re all they have,” she said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Pesantes said the couple who immigrated from Ecuador lost everything, including Christmas gifts for their son, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren.

“It’s horrible that a situation like this had to happen but I’m grateful. You see the good in humanity when these things happen," Pesantes said. "Help from people that we don’t even know that have something to give to people who have nothing. We’re very grateful for all that.”

Click here for a GoFundMe site set up to help the couple. Pesantes said the family will redo Christmas once the couple is out of the hosptial.

"Material things come and go, we’ll figure it out, people have been in worse situations and have made better with it," she said.

