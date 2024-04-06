‘We're broken right now': Mother of security officer shot in Doral says family is devastated

The mother of a security guard shot and killed in Doral says their family is devastated.

“We're broken right now, totally broken,” Jeanina Castellanos said.

George Castellanos was shot to death while on the job Saturday morning. His mother says he was a good son, going to FIU and scheduled to graduate next month. He was also a father to a 2-year-old girl.

“He was excellent, he would pick up his daughter in the afternoon, bathe her and get her ready so he could go to work,” Castellanos said.

Miami-Dade Police say people got in an argument at Martini Bar at City Place Doral Saturday morning. Castellanos was working security. Police say when he stepped in, a man shot and killed him.

Investigators say two Doral Police officers who were there got into a shootout with the man, killing him, however one officer was shot. During the shootout, two women and four men were also shot.

Peter Jordan says everything happened so quickly. He says he was inside Martini Bar when he heard the gunshots.

“I started thinking is this an active shooter, am I going to be next,” Jordan said. “We were there just to have fun and next thing you know we're ducking and escaping bullets, literally inches away from being hit basically.”

Doral's Mayor says she's called a special meeting next week where they will discuss their ordinance and how to move forward regarding nightclubs in Doral.

“We will look to the evidence that points us to the right decision to make sure our community stays safe,” Mayor Christi Fraga said.

Castellanos mother is heartbroken.

“He was an excellent man, he didn't smoke, he didn't do anything, a good father and a good son,” Castellanos said.

On April 5, 2023, Doral Police had an active shooter drill training right at City Place Doral. Doral's Police Chief credits that training for saving lives this morning.